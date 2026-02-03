Record Visitor Numbers at Orihuela’s 26th Medieval Market





Orihuela ayuntamiento has claimed that the 26th edition of its Medieval Market recorded a historic surge in visitors last weekend, which transformed the city’s historic centre into a large open-air medieval setting. Despite some activities being temporarily suspended on Saturday morning due to strong winds, they say the event attracted massive crowds and generated a significant tourism, cultural, and promotional impact.

Widely regarded as one of the leading medieval markets in the Mediterranean region, the event drew thousands of visitors from across the local area, other parts of Spain, and abroad. Public museums welcomed nearly 27,000 visits over the weekend, with the Museum of Sacred Art and the Cathedral alone receiving almost 24,000 visitors—an increase of more than 33% compared to the previous year.

Tourist offices also saw exceptional growth, recording a 291% increase in visitor assistance compared to the last edition, even though one information point remained closed for part of the event due to weather conditions. Visitors mainly came from the Region of Murcia and the Valencian Community, with strong representation from other Spanish regions and international tourists, particularly from the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Canada, and Japan.

The Medieval Market also achieved outstanding digital reach. Social media content related to the event generated over one million views, with engagement on municipal platforms rising sharply. A targeted promotional campaign supported by the Department of Tourism further amplified the event’s visibility, reaching hundreds of thousands of users and driving strong traffic to the official tourism website.

Overall, the figures confirm the Medieval Market’s continued growth and consolidation as one of Orihuela’s flagship cultural and tourism events, with the City Council highlighting the collective effort of organisers, municipal services, security forces, traders, artisans, and visitors in making the event a major success.