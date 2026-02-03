Suspects arrested following spree of Rural Home Burglarys





The Civil Guard has arrested two men in connection with a series of home burglaries in rural areas of the L’Alacantí region, north of San Vicente del Raspeig.

In the main operation, officers detained a 31-year-old Spanish man accused of seven counts of burglary, including one committed while residents were inside the home, following a wave of break-ins in the rural districts of Boqueres and El Moralet. The suspect allegedly walked from his nearby home to carry out the burglaries and escaped using stolen bicycles, which he also sold in parts to avoid identification.

Following an investigation known as Operation “Cafri”, the suspect was arrested on 29 December while roaming one of the affected areas. A search of his home in Tossal Redó (Mutxamel) led to the recovery of numerous stolen items, including high-value bicycles (some worth over €4,000), televisions, tablets, perfumes, alcohol, and cash. All recovered property has been returned to its owners.

In addition to the burglary charges, the suspect is also accused of a sexual offence committed around the same period in one of the affected rural areas. He was brought before Investigating Court No. 2 in San Vicente del Raspeig on 31 December and has been remanded in custody.

In a separate case, the Civil Guard arrested a 47-year-old Spanish man suspected of committing two additional home burglaries on the night of 31 December in El Moralet, one of which occurred while the homeowners were asleep. Officers recovered much of the stolen property, including €1,400 in cash.

This second suspect was also subject to an outstanding arrest warrant issued by Investigating Court No. 2 in Alicante for a previous burglary. The on-duty court in Alicante ordered his immediate imprisonment.