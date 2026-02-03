BLOWN AWAY AT THE LA SIESTA CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP.





The Club Championship is, for obvious reasons, the main event in the La Siesta calendar. On Saturday 44 golfers prepared to do battle to be crowned king or queen. Unfortunately it seemed from the off as the major challenge was not going to be one’s personal golfing abilities – more how to cope with the wind.

Sunny ? Check. Dry ? Check. Wind ? Oh, my goodness. Check. Check. Check. Standing on the first tee at Campoamor group one were faced with 70 km/hr gusts. I don’t think we have seen so many bobble hats in one place since the BBC stopped broadcasting Ski Sunday.

Anyway, back to the golf ….. as golfers laden down by the weight of extra clothing made their way around the course. “In the breeze, swing with ease” is the saying – but most completely forgot that in their frustrations to beat the conditions. The scores weren’t all that bad at the halfway stage for many so there was hope of a reasonable competition for first place. By the time the first group got to that point the wind was gusting at 87 km/hr and showing no sign of abating, so part two was going to be a bigger challenge.

Although play was slow, all flights came home so well done to all competitors.

At the evening presentation dinner, new captain Steve Mott presented the prizes. In 5th place with 35 points was Steve Lugger, beaten on handicap by Gerry Gibson. 3rd was Ken Meredith with 36, who, in turn was beaten by Brian Taylor on the same score.

The Queen of the Ball, was Bette Trotter with a magnificent 40points who followed up her hole in one earlier this month and picking up the Irish Cup last march..Bette is on the right road to picking upmore silver ware in 2026.

The photo shows Past Lady Champs with Bette