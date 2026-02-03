Orihuela City Council Launches On-the-Spot ID and Passport Issuance in Orihuela Costa





The Orihuela City Council has launched a new service allowing residents of Orihuela Costa to obtain their National Identity Card (DNI) and passport in a single appointment, with documents issued immediately. The announcement was made on Monday by the Councillor for Citizen Security, Mónica Pastor.

The service will be provided at the Orihuela Costa Security and Emergency Services Centre and eliminates the need for residents to travel outside the coastal area for a basic administrative procedure that previously required visits to other municipalities.

The key innovation is the use of a National Police Integrated Documentation Vehicle (VIDOC), a fully equipped mobile unit with the same capabilities as a permanent documentation office. This system enables the entire process—identification, processing, and issuance—to be completed in one visit. As Pastor explained, “Residents come in, complete the procedure, and leave with their DNI or passport, without having to return another day or wait for delivery.”

Appointments must be requested through the Orihuela City Council’s electronic headquarters, under the section dedicated to identification and documentation procedures, accessible via the “appointment booking” tab: https://orihuela.sedelectronica.es/citaprevia.1

Submitting a request does not automatically confirm the appointment; confirmation is sent later by email, as stated on the platform, in order to avoid user confusion.

The first day of service will be 24 February 2026, operating from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. On that day, up to 50 documents (DNI and passports combined) may be processed, in accordance with established procedures.

Appointments are individual, and fees must be paid in cash at the centre. The cost is €12 for the DNI and €30 for the passport, with legal exemptions applying, such as for large families.

Information on requirements and necessary documentation for renewals, first-time registrations, or passport issuance—for both adults and minors—can be consulted in advance on the municipal website.

The Councillor for Citizen Security highlighted that this initiative “responds to a real need among residents of Orihuela Costa and represents a genuine improvement in public service delivery,” while also strengthening the role of the Security and Emergency Services Centre as a reference point for administrative services.