Torrevieja Tenders Comprehensive Maintenance of 16 Educational Centres with 24-Hour Emergency Service

The Torrevieja City Council has launched the tender process for the contracting of maintenance and repair services for the municipality’s public educational centres. This is a key contract aimed at ensuring the proper conservation, safety, and functioning of educational facilities. The contract will last four years, with the option of a one-year extension, and has a total tender budget of €2,086,778.

The new contract will cover 15 educational centres currently in operation and one new centre scheduled to open. These include Infant and Primary Schools, the Adult Education Centre, and the external areas of schools No. 14, No. 15, and No. 16. These external areas include playgrounds, sports facilities, and surrounding outdoor spaces, excluding prefabricated modular buildings.

The service provides comprehensive maintenance of buildings and all their installations, including both preventive and corrective actions. Covered works include maintenance and repair of electrical systems, plumbing, drainage, air conditioning, heating networks, fire protection systems, carpentry, enclosures, roofs, flooring, school playgrounds, sports courts, parks and children’s play areas, as well as masonry, painting, and waterproofing works.

One of the most notable aspects of the contract is the provision of a permanent on-call service operating 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, allowing for immediate response to any incident or emergency that could affect safety or the normal development of educational activities.

The works will be structured into two modalities:

Monthly fixed-fee maintenance , covering preventive tasks, technical and legal compliance, and repairs within the warranty period.

, covering preventive tasks, technical and legal compliance, and repairs within the warranty period. Specific corrective works, carried out through work orders supervised by municipal technicians, for repairs, replacements, or actions outside the legal warranty period.

The contract includes significant improvements compared to previous tenders, such as the inclusion of maintenance for green areas, gardens, and school gardens (when not covered by other municipal contracts), mandatory technical inspections carried out by authorised control bodies (OCA), and improved qualification requirements for assigned personnel.

The increase in the budget is justified by rising wage costs and minimum wage increases, higher material and energy prices, the addition of more educational centres, adaptation to new regulatory requirements, and the subrogation of staff from the previous contract.

Through this tender, the Torrevieja City Council reinforces its commitment to the quality of educational infrastructure, the maintenance of municipal assets, and the safety of the school community.

