



Studio 32 Musical Theatre Group may be entering the final two months of rehearsals for its next spectacular production, but committee members have also been busy delivering much-needed funds to local charities.

Following the success of the group’s May production of the musical comedy 9 to 5, Studio 32 committee members Lonée Hopwood, Debbie Blackmore and Astrid Reuvecamp visited San Fulgencio Town Hall to present a €1,000 donation to the United Women’s Association of San Fulgencio.

They were joined by Mayor José María Ballester Sansano, Deputy Mayor Sara Nolasco Aldeguer, and the association’s president and treasurer. Dolly Parton would surely have approved.

The United Women’s Association holds meetings at San Fulgencio Town Hall on various weekdays, and everyone is welcome to attend.

Meanwhile, Studio 32 has been rehearsing since June for its next musical theatre production, Now That’s What We Call Musicals.

Performances will take place at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre on October 29, 30 and 31. Tickets are already selling and can be purchased through the group’s website at www.studiothirtytwo.org.

Alternatively, visit Studio 32’s Facebook page for details of local ticket outlets and regular updates about the show.