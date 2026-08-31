



Orihuela City Council has put improvement works around Hurchillo Church Square out to tender, with a budget of €59,966, including VAT.

The two-month project aims to improve accessibility, pedestrian safety and the overall appearance of one of the village’s busiest public spaces.

Plans include widening and resurfacing sections of pavement, installing accessible ramps and tactile paving at pedestrian crossings, and removing steps and other obstacles. The paving outside the church will also be renewed to create a continuous pedestrian route.

A new layer of asphalt will be laid across the square, which has not undergone a major renovation for several years.

Public lighting will also be upgraded. A lamp post currently positioned in the centre of the square will be relocated, existing lights will be replaced with LED technology, and a spotlight will be installed to illuminate the church façade.

The project also includes reorganising waste-container areas and creating a designated recycling point beside the CV-923. Drainage improvements will be carried out, including the installation of a new stormwater drain and the replacement of a damaged section of kerbing.

Infrastructure councillor Víctor Valverde said the project had been repeatedly requested by residents.

“The Church Square is the heart of Hurchillo, where much of the village’s daily activity and commerce is concentrated,” he said.

Valverde added that the scheme would address long-standing concerns while making the area safer, more accessible and more attractive for residents and visitors.