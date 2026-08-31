



Orihuela Council has recruited three unemployed residents through two employment programmes supported by grants totalling €77,603.

The EMDONA and EMCORP 2026 schemes, administered by the Valencian Employment and Training Service LABORA, provide participants with ten months of paid work experience intended to improve their future employment prospects.

Under EMDONA, which supports the recruitment of unemployed women and gives preference to those aged over 45, Orihuela received €39,314. Two women have been employed by the council—one as an administrative assistant and the other as a cleaner.

Their contracts began on July 30 and will continue until May 29, 2027.

A further €38,289 was awarded through EMCORP, a programme aimed at unemployed people under the age of 30. The funding has enabled the council to recruit a senior forestry and environmental management technician for ten months, from July 31 until May 30, 2027.

Councillor for Employment Promotion Víctor Valverde said the schemes offered genuine opportunities to people looking for work while helping them gain practical experience that could prove essential when applying for future jobs.

He said the council would continue applying for LABORA funding to make full use of the resources available and create additional employment opportunities in Orihuela, particularly for groups facing greater difficulties entering the labour market.

Both grants are financed through Spain’s State Public Employment Service.

Valverde said every appointment represented an opportunity for an unemployed resident to gain experience, strengthen their skills and improve their chances of securing longer-term employment.