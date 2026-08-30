



The southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor are set for a largely dry, sunny and increasingly hot start to September, with temperatures climbing as the week progresses.

The forecast for Monday, August 31, to Sunday, September 6, points to settled late-summer weather across Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Pedro del Pinatar, Los Alcázares and the wider Mar Menor area.

Monday should provide an ideal start to the week, with long spells of sunshine, light winds and daytime temperatures of around 28°C to 30°C. Conditions along the beaches are expected to remain pleasant, although high humidity will make it feel warmer during the afternoon.

A change is expected on Tuesday, when additional cloud will move across the coast. Torrevieja and neighbouring resorts could experience mostly cloudy or overcast periods, particularly during the morning, but significant rainfall currently appears unlikely. Temperatures should remain close to 28°C or 29°C.

The sea may become slightly rougher on Tuesday. AEMET’s beach forecast for La Mata indicates moderate waves after the generally calm conditions expected on Monday. Anyone swimming or taking part in water sports should therefore pay attention to beach flags and lifeguard instructions.

Brighter weather is forecast to return on Wednesday, with sunshine developing between occasional patches of cloud. Temperatures will begin to rise again, reaching approximately 29°C in Torrevieja and around 31°C near San Javier and the Mar Menor. Humidity could produce “feels like” values several degrees higher.

Thursday and Friday are expected to bring predominantly sunny skies and increasingly warm afternoons. Maximum temperatures are likely to reach 30°C along the southern Costa Blanca and between 31°C and 32°C around the Mar Menor. Overnight temperatures will remain high, generally between 22°C and 25°C, offering little relief in properties without air conditioning.

The hottest conditions are currently forecast for the weekend. Saturday could see temperatures reach 31°C in Torrevieja and 33°C around San Javier, while high humidity may make it feel closer to 35°C or 37°C in exposed locations. Sunday should remain sunny and very warm, with only limited cloud and light or moderate easterly winds.

Rain is not expected to play a major part in the week. However, AEMET’s broader outlook warns that isolated thunderstorms cannot be entirely ruled out in eastern Spain, particularly around the middle of the week. Forecasts should therefore be monitored for any short-notice changes.

Sea temperatures will remain exceptionally inviting at approximately 27°C or 28°C, while ultraviolet levels are expected to remain high. Beachgoers should continue using sun protection and avoid prolonged exposure during the hottest part of the day.

Overall, September will begin much as August ended: sunny, humid and distinctly summery, with the warmest weather arriving towards the weekend. AEMET forecasts generally stable conditions, high seasonal temperatures and little rainfall across southeastern Spain.