



The latest edition brings English-language news, sport and events from across the southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor.

The Valencian Government has warned that the region could face further flash floods in the coming months as the Mediterranean Sea continues to warm and autumn storms approach.

Regional government spokesperson Miguel Barrachina said the combination of unusually warm seawater and the Valencian Community’s mountainous landscape increased the danger of severe, fast-moving floods.

In Villena the Guardia Civil’s Judicial Police and the Valencian regional police are investigating a raid on the MUVI Museum, completed in just four minutes during the early hours of Thursday, from which the thieves escaped will solid gold artefacts valued at almost €2 million.