



More than 20 local organisations will take part in Torrevieja’s third Associations Festival at Parque de la Estación on Friday, September 4.

Organised by the town hall’s NGOs and Citizen Participation Department, the event will begin at 8.30pm and is expected to attract around 500 people.

The festival aims to recognise and showcase the important social, cultural and charitable work carried out by Torrevieja’s voluntary organisations throughout the year.

The programme will include live entertainment, while refreshments will be served from a bar managed by the Nueva Fraternidad charity.

Representatives and members of associations working across a wide range of sectors will have an opportunity to meet, share experiences and develop new partnerships.

The council said Torrevieja’s associations play an essential role in strengthening community cohesion, encouraging public participation and supporting residents from different backgrounds.

The event will also highlight the diversity of the town’s voluntary sector and recognise the dedication of those who give their time to help others.

Residents are invited to attend and support the associations that contribute to making Torrevieja a more inclusive, connected and supportive community.