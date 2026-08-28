



Orihuela’s opposition parties have accused the PP-Vox municipal government of placing further financial pressure on local sports clubs by demanding advance payment for using council-owned facilities.

Both Cambiemos Orihuela and the PSOE have criticised a circular recently sent to sporting organisations. It states that clubs must pay the relevant municipal fee before using facilities or receiving council services.

The document reportedly warns that using facilities without paying beforehand could be considered a serious infringement and may prevent clubs from securing training and competition schedules for the coming season.

Opposition councillors are demanding clarification on whether the council intends to end exemptions and discounted rates previously granted to clubs on social-interest grounds.

Existing regulations allow charges for municipal sports facilities but also permit the Sports Department to approve exemptions when justified. The PSOE has questioned why the administration failed to revise its tax ordinance earlier if it considered the current arrangements unsuitable.

The parties argue that the proposed charges come at a particularly difficult time for clubs, which are already affected by delayed grants and deteriorating facilities.

According to the PSOE, sporting organisations are still waiting to receive 20% of the subsidies awarded for the previous year. These delays are said to be making it harder for clubs to plan their seasons, organise activities and cover regular expenses.

Cambiemos councillor Quique Montero described the proposed charges as another blow to clubs already struggling to continue their work. PSOE spokesperson Carolina Gracia highlighted maintenance problems including leaking roofs at the Espeñetas pavilion, damaged nets, ageing basketball hoops and equipment awaiting repair.

Cambiemos also accused the Sports Department of unfairly competing with independent clubs and community associations by organising activities in the same leagues at prices that allegedly fail to reflect their true cost.

The PSOE criticised the circular’s timing, saying it was issued during August when many clubs were inactive. It also claimed that the Municipal Sports Council had not been convened during the current political term, leaving organisations without a formal forum in which to discuss their concerns.

Both parties say Orihuela’s clubs should be recognised for sustaining grassroots sport rather than treated as a source of revenue.

They are demanding that the government clarify whether advance charges will be compulsory, preserve available exemptions and discounts, pay outstanding grants promptly and undertake urgent repairs across the municipality’s sports facilities.