



Three men aged 20, 21 and 46 have been arrested in Orihuela following two separate National Police investigations into a series of violent robberies.

Police said the suspects used bag-snatching methods and, in one attack, a chokehold technique known in Spain as the mataleón.

The exact neighbourhoods, streets or districts of Orihuela where the robberies occurred have not been disclosed. Police said only that one victim was attacked as she entered her home and that another assault occurred on a public street.

The first investigation began after three women reported being violently robbed. Two of the victims were elderly.

In the first incident, a woman was about to enter her home when a man approached and forcefully grabbed her handbag. A struggle followed before the attacker managed to seize the bag and escape.

Only four hours later, an elderly woman walking alone was allegedly targeted by the same man. She was pushed to the ground and had her handbag stolen while she lay on the pavement.

A third woman was reportedly followed for part of her journey before being approached. Following another struggle, the robber escaped with her handbag.

Investigators identified similarities between the attacks and concluded that the same person was allegedly responsible for all three. After gathering evidence and establishing the suspect’s identity, officers launched an operation to locate him.

He was subsequently arrested by uniformed officers on suspicion of committing three violent robberies.

Two further arrests were made during a separate investigation into an attack on a man walking along a public street.

According to police, two men approached the victim and one attacked him from behind using the mataleón, a chokehold in which pressure is applied around the neck. The victim was brought to the ground, where both attackers allegedly continued hitting him.

One of the assailants then reportedly tore a chain from the victim’s neck. His mobile telephone and other personal belongings were also stolen.

Police opened an investigation and gathered evidence linking two men to the assault. Both were later located and arrested on suspicion of robbery with violence.

All three detainees were brought before Orihuela’s duty investigating court after police completed their initial enquiries.