



Two teenagers have been left without their parents following the deaths of an Irish businesswoman and her husband at a luxury holiday villa in Cullera, south of Valencia.

Thomasina Tobin, née McArdle, 51, from County Monaghan, and Patrick Tobin, 48, originally from New Zealand, were found beside a hot tub at the rented property on 25 August.

Their teenage children, who are reported to have special needs, are understood to have spent more than 12 hours inside the villa without realising their parents had died in the spa area downstairs.

When Thomasina and Patrick failed to respond, the children searched the property room by room before making the devastating discovery. They then sought help from the villa’s owner, who lives in another chalet nearby. Emergency services were contacted immediately.

The teenagers received psychological support following the incident, while three relatives travelled from Ireland to Spain to be with them.

The tragedy prompted an extensive investigation by the Valencia Guardia Civil’s Homicide Unit and forensic specialists. Although the deaths were initially treated as potentially suspicious, investigators increasingly believe they were caused by a tragic accident.

There were no signs of forced entry at the villa and no evidence that another person had entered the property. The house is situated within the gated Cap Blanc development, an exclusive residential area with substantial security measures.

Small cuts or puncture-like wounds reportedly found on the bodies initially raised concerns that the couple might have been attacked. However, investigators believe some of the injuries may have occurred as one spouse attempted to rescue the other.

The principal theory centres on a possible mechanical or electrical malfunction involving the hot tub. Investigators believe Thomasina may have become trapped underwater by its suction system, although a medical emergency has not been ruled out.

Patrick is thought to have rushed to his wife’s aid. During the rescue attempt, he may have suffered a fatal electric shock while trying to operate or disconnect the equipment. Another possibility under examination is that he inhaled toxic fumes produced by a malfunction.

Specialists have conducted detailed examinations of the hot tub, but the precise sequence of events has not been formally confirmed. Toxicology and forensic test results are still awaited.

Samples have reportedly been sent to the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences in Barcelona. The findings are expected to establish the cause of death and determine whether any additional factors were involved.

Image Facebook

The layout of the 250-square-metre, two-storey villa may explain why the children were initially unaware of the tragedy. The property has large open spaces, terraces overlooking the Gulf of Valencia and a separate spa area. The teenagers reportedly spent much of their time in their bedrooms.

Thomasina was originally from Drumhowan, near Castleblayney, and came from a prominent and highly respected Monaghan family with strong connections to the GAA and the arts.

A graduate of Trinity College Dublin, where she studied construction management and quantity surveying, she built a successful career in London. Her work included major construction and hotel-development projects involving renowned properties such as The Ritz and Shangri-La at The Shard.

Her father, Tommy McArdle, played Gaelic football for Monaghan alongside his twin brother, John. The brothers also worked together as writers, actors and producers. Tommy later produced and directed film and television programmes for RTÉ, including the drama series Glenroe.

Patrick had lived in the United Kingdom for more than 25 years. The couple’s deaths have caused widespread shock in Ireland, New Zealand and Britain.

Irish and New Zealand consular officials are supporting the family while the Guardia Civil completes its investigation. Beyond the unanswered forensic questions lies the tragedy’s most painful consequence: two vulnerable teenagers who travelled to Spain with their parents must now return home without them.

Image courtesy Facebook