



Wizz Air has been named Europe’s cheapest airline for the third consecutive year, according to new figures comparing the passenger revenue generated by leading carriers.

The Hungarian low-cost airline recorded revenue of 4.33 cents for every available seat kilometre during 2025, placing it comfortably ahead of its nearest competitors.

EasyJet ranked second with 5.21 cents, followed by Ryanair at 5.56 cents. Ryanair recorded the biggest annual reduction, falling from 8.43 cents. The study estimates that the decline could represent an average saving of around €33 per passenger on a typical European flight.

Wizz Air’s figure increased slightly from 4.17 cents, but the airline retained first place in the ranking.

Spanish carriers performed less favourably. Iberia was ranked the eighth most expensive airline examined, with revenue of 7.08 cents per available seat kilometre, while Vueling completed the ten most expensive at 7.49 cents.

However, the figures do not provide a straightforward comparison of advertised ticket prices. The measurement, known as Revenue per Available Seat Kilometre, includes money collected through extras such as baggage charges, priority boarding and seat reservations.

It can also favour airlines operating longer routes because revenue is divided across a greater number of kilometres. Iberia’s extensive long-haul network, particularly to Latin America, therefore makes direct comparisons with short-haul carrier Vueling more complicated.

Norwegian regional airline Widerøe was the most expensive overall, recording 32 cents per available seat kilometre. Its smaller aircraft, remote destinations and limited competition contribute to higher operating costs.

Among Europe’s major international airlines, British Airways was the most expensive at 8.88 cents. It was also among the relatively small number of carriers, including Air France, KLM and SAS, whose figures increased during the year.

The ranking offers a broad indication of airline costs, but travellers should still compare final fares carefully because baggage, seating and other optional charges can significantly increase the advertised price