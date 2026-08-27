



Orihuela City Council’s application for state funding to restore the city’s historic castle has passed its first official assessment.

The council applied to Spain’s 2% Cultural Programme in February 2026 with a €1.065 million project covering archaeological excavations, conservation work, restoration and the creation of a route for visitors.

It has requested €600,021 from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Agenda, representing 56.34% of the total cost. The council has already allocated €465,000 from its own budget.

Councillor for Historic Heritage Matías Ruiz said the ministry had completed its preliminary assessment and confirmed that the documents met the programme’s requirements. The application will now continue through the process before a final decision is made.

Ruiz described the development as an important step but stressed that funding had not yet been approved.

The project will concentrate on the Alcazaba and Albacar areas of Orihuela Castle. The first phase will involve archaeological excavations to provide more information about the surviving structures, their development and their current condition.

Councillor for Historic Heritage Matías Ruiz said the ministry had completed its preliminary assessment and confirmed that the documents met the programme’s requirements.

The results will guide subsequent work to stabilise, conserve and restore the archaeological remains. The longer-term aim is to display and explain the discoveries while making the site more accessible to the public.

A visitor route is also planned to provide a clearer and more organised way of exploring the different parts of the castle.

Ruiz said the project was not simply a construction programme. Archaeologists must first establish what survives beneath and around the site before deciding how each structure should be treated.

Municipal archaeologist Silvia Yus prepared the project and will help direct the work. The council also plans to sign an agreement with the School of Arabic Studies, which is part of Spain’s National Research Council.

Researcher Pedro Jiménez and other specialists would support the archaeological work and carry out scientific analysis of material discovered during the excavations. The council says this cooperation will ensure the project follows strict archaeological methods and increases understanding of the castle’s different periods of occupation.

The castle belongs to Orihuela City Council, with municipal ownership formally recorded at the Property Registry in March 2020.

That registration followed research carried out for the master plan covering Orihuela Castle and its defensive walls. Proving ownership is particularly important because it is a requirement when applying for state heritage funding.

Regardless of the ministry’s eventual decision, the council says it remains committed to the castle’s restoration. The €465,000 municipal contribution is already available, and Ruiz said further resources could be added if necessary.

However, securing the state grant would allow the council to carry out a considerably more ambitious programme.

Ruiz described the castle as one of Orihuela’s most important historical, archaeological and landscape sites. He said its recovery should be viewed as a medium and long-term process requiring continued research, careful planning and investment.

The council will now await the next stage of the funding process while continuing its own conservation and archaeological preparations. Its ultimate objective is to protect the surviving structures, improve public access and restore the castle’s importance within the history and identity of Orihuela.