



Travel insurance experts Staysure Expat are warning expats to ensure that they are not the cause of acerbating the terrible wildfire season this year. Simple acts like lighting a BBQ in a forested area, or throwing a lighted cigarette out of your car window can spark a fire and land you with a hefty fine.

Caroline Lips, Head of Marketing of Staysure Expat had this to say.

“The wildfire season this year has been brutal and our thoughts are with all of those who have been affected by them.

We urge all expats to be very mindful of the high wildfire risk and avoid any activities that could cause fires. It’s our responsibility to follow the rules, but as language barriers can get in the way, we wanted to explain the rules and the potential fines which could result from breaking them.

It’s important to know that the high-risk fire season runs between June 1st and October 15th in Andalucia. During this period, lighting fires – including BBQs in and near to forested areas, is prohibited in Andalucia, unless authorizations have been granted.[1] Breaches may result in substantial fines. Even minor infringements can attract fines of up to approximately €3,000, depending on the circumstances. If you cause a fire or are deemed to have caused a very serious infraction the fines increase dramatically up to a half a million euros. [2]

The Ley sobre Tráfico, Circulación de Vehículos a Motor y Seguridad Vial[3] (Traffic Law) states that it is strictly forbidden to throw or dump any object onto the road or its surrounding vicinity that could cause a fire and categorizes this as a very serious traffic offence.

Anyone being caught throwing a cigarette butt from a vehicle will be fined €500 and you’ll also lose 6 points from your driving licence. If that cigarette butt causes a forest fire, it can be deemed a criminal offense and prison sentences are possible[4], so please don’t do it.

We recommend following alerts and instructions issued by the emergency services and local authorities and using official wildfire and emergency information channels. Expats living in rural properties are advised to have a bag packed with all their important documents, clothes and toiletries, so it’s easy to evacuate quickly if fire gets close to your residence.

Last but not least, please don’t stay close to wildfires to film videos on your phones. Fire can spread so quickly and change direction suddenly, so get away to a safe distance rather than try to document it for social media.

We do hope that everyone will take measures to prevent further wildfires occurring and will stay safe during this high-risk period.”

Caroline has recently shared her personal experience of wildfires in Spain on the Staysure Expat blog.

[1] https://www.juntadeandalucia.es/boja/2009/102/4

[2] https://www.juntadeandalucia.es/boja/1999/82/1

[3] https://www.boe.es/buscar/act.php?id=BOE-A-2015-11722

[4] https://www.boe.es/buscar/act.php?id=BOE-A-1995-25444 – Artículos 351, 352, 353 & 358, Libro II, Título XVII, Capítulo II (De los incendios forestales)