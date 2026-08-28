



The Guardia Civil has identified a man suspected of defrauding an Elche woman of €2,000 through a fake property rental website.

The investigation, known as Operation Flatium, began after the victim submitted an online complaint through the Guardia Civil’s electronic reporting service.

She had initially found the property advertised on a well-known real estate platform and contacted the supposed owner by email. He claimed the advert had been removed because of the high number of enquiries and directed her to another website to complete the rental process.

The man said he was abroad and could not arrange a viewing before the reservation was confirmed. To reassure the victim, he promised to travel to Spain to hand over the keys and said he would send her a rental contract and a copy of his flight ticket.

The woman transferred €2,000, covering the first month’s rent and a two-month deposit. The supposed landlord then claimed a digit had been entered incorrectly during the transaction and asked her to make the payment again.

Becoming suspicious, she refused and requested a personal meeting and viewing. The man then stopped responding to her messages.

Cybercrime officers examined the communications and payment records, eventually identifying a Vigo resident as the alleged offender. Investigators also traced how the money was handled, leading to a suspected money-laundering offence.

The man is under investigation for fraud and money laundering, with the case referred to the judicial authorities in Vigo.

The Guardia Civil advises prospective tenants to use verified platforms, avoid payments outside official channels and be suspicious of unusually cheap offers or landlords who refuse viewings. Renters should request the exact address, additional photographs and a written contract, while retaining all messages and payment receipts.