



Sheerin’s Golf Society George Bailey Trophy 19th August at Las Colinas

Many Thanks to John Clark for sponsoring the first George Bailey Trophy.

This was a rearranged course, 20 players took part and the format was full handicap Stableford split into two groups with an overall winner.

On arrival at Las Colinas, we received a friendly greeting from the caddy master and his team with everything ready and waiting, the course was in excellent condition from tee boxes to the flags. The weather was blue skies with a temperature hitting 38 degrees.

The overall winner from A group on count back with Gary Hill was Colin Smyth with 34 points, runner up was Gary Hill also with 34 points and third place went to “Ding Dong” Joe Bell with 31 points. Winner from group B also on count back with “Fruit Farmer Tom Goulden went to “Evening All” Keith James with 30 points.

Runner up was Tom Goulden also with 30 points and third place went to John Clarke with 29 points. The nearest the pins for group A were hole 3 Gary Hill, hole 8 no winner and hole 17 “Mr Celtic” Brian Gordon, group B hole 1 “Tom Tom” Brian Court, hole 7 “Sat Nav Steve Day and hole 16 no winner.

Best front 9 went to “Tom Tom” Brian Court with 17 points and best back 9 went to “Mr Celtic” Brian Gordon with 17 points, the two’s pot of €105 was won and shared between Paul Jones and Gary Hill on hole 14. Match play doubles quarter final went to Brian Court & Steve Day winning 3 & 2 against Steve Ayre & Paul Jones.

Thank you to John Clark for providing all the prizes and thank you to Kellie, Katie and staff at Sheerin’s for the great hospitality.

The football card was won by Gill Quinn with Reading winning €40 and raising €40 for our charities 2026.

Photo shows Vice Chairman Brian Court on behalf of John Clark presenting the Trophy to Colin Smyth.

www.sheerinsgolfsociety.com

sheerinsgolfsociety@gmail.com