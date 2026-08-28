



A large Guardia Civil security operation will be deployed when La Vuelta a España travels through Alicante province on Sunday, August 30.

The ninth stage of the 81st edition of the Spanish cycling tour will begin in Villajoyosa and finish with a demanding climb to the summit of Alto de Aitana.

Security and traffic management along the route will be led by the Guardia Civil’s Dámaso Guillén Mobility and Road Safety Unit. The specialist team consists of 132 officers supported by 59 motorcycles, 28 off-road and support vehicles and one helicopter.

Four members of the unit were either born in Alicante province or are currently stationed there.

The Alicante Guardia Civil will provide substantial additional support. The operation will include 40 traffic officers with 38 cars and motorcycles, along with 44 public-security officers and 21 vehicles from the Calpe, Ibi and San Vicente del Raspeig divisions.

A further 16 officers and five off-road vehicles from Alicante’s Citizen Security Unit will participate, together with the PEGASO specialist aviation and drone team and personnel from other Guardia Civil units.

The mobility and road safety team will be officially presented at Paseo José María Esquerdo as part of the preparations for the stage.

The Guardia Civil will also host a public exhibition at Parque Vuelta on Avenida Europa in Benidorm. The institutional stand will display vehicles, equipment and specialist material used by different units.

Admission to the exhibition will be free.