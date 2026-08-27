



What a state Britain is in. Latest statistics have revealed that there are now 8.4million Universal Credit claimants and at the same time the number of working households is falling.

This is where the UK is now – 53% of the population are net takers from the state with just 47% net contributors, and that’s a recipe for disaster.

Last week I wrote about government borrowing going through the roof and now we have this. There are a growing number of people in the UK using every trick in the book to avoid going to work and claim Universal Credit instead.

Now I am going to tell you of one case I know. A man in his 30s has some mental issues but could work and what he is doing almost every minute of the day and night proves this.

He is an addictive gamer and has won enough to buy himself a luxury sports car worth about £70,000. He has gaming consuls everywhere and lives alone in a luxury home provided by his family. He has items bought on line delivered almost every day. He admitted to me he receives more than £200 a week Universal Credit.

This sort of thing is a national scandal and must stop. We have streets around us which have not been swept for years, roads are a mess, weeds grow up along pavements everywhere, grass verges are never cut and trees never lopped so they overhang road signs – just like parts of Spain!

All this could be sorted if we got all the lazy b******s off their bums and out to work, while sorting out the genuinely disabled from the shirkers.

And we see so often on news programmes the silly t***s fresh from university attacking pensioners because of their “triple lock” and suggesting the welfare bill should be cut for them. Hard working pensioners have contributed to their state pension all their working lives and don’t want to hear twaddle from wet behind the ears 20 somethings.

A BARRIER TO PEACE

I was so pleased to read a joint statement from very many countries including the UK and Spain, the EU, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and many others, condemning Israel.

Their severe criticism is over the Israeli government’s decision to publish construction tenders for settlement expansion, “stealing” land from Palestinians.

The statement reads: “International law is clear that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal. This is the position of the international community reaffirmed by the United Nations Security Council.

At a time of grave instability in the West Bank with unprecedented levels of violence by settlers against civilians, and serious restrictions on the Palestinian economy, this decision is even more concerning.

We urge the Government of Israel to retract these plans immediately and end its expansion of settlements in the West Bank. Not only will they take us further from peace, but they further undermine Israel’s international standing.”

There’s one notable exception to the long list of countries condemning Israel and that’s America. Wretched Trump in his, I would say, fanatical support of Israel, has led to war in the Middle East which is hitting us all in our pockets, thousands of lives have been lost and I would love to see the entire world turn their backs on both Israel and America until the appalling right wing governments in both counties are gone. Perhaps 1,000% tariffs on both would do the trick! That would hurt Trump right where the pain would be hardest felt.

DIGITAL DINE AND DASH

It never ceases to amaze me the lengths some people will go to avoid paying bills.

Dishonest diners in Spain are using artificial intelligence to generate fake videos and images showing artificial insects—such as cockroaches crawling on tables—to blackmail restaurants, claim false contamination, and avoid paying their bills.

They have used AI tools to digitally add bugs, flies or unsanitary things into photos or videos of their dining area.

Some have blackmailed restaurant owners to post their videos on line or report them to authorities unless they are given their meals free.

What a sick world it has become!

Shame we can’t hear Dolly Parton’s views on this. Her death is a sad loss to the world.