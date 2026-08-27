



There I was floundering around as my deadline loomed and nothing worth writing about entering my head. (Ah Lads … please … please – the children haven’t gone back to school.) Anyway, I went out to close the gate and what do you know, but there on the front lawn were these two beady little eyes set in what looked like a ball and meeting my gaze head on. This unexpected creature never missed a beat as it grazed unfazed on the sweet young grass. A hedgehog had come to visit us in Irishtown.

The strangest thing is that it didn’t appear to be scared of me as I gave him space and only moved slowly forward. After a few moments I backed off, went into the house to announce the visitor and soon I were joined by Mrs Youcantbeserious and our three youngest grandchildren who are on a visit from Spain. At this point the hedgehog was given a name, ‘Harry’; ‘Harry the Hedgehog!’

Harry didn’t budge an inch. He continued dining as if he was out for the evening – which of course is what he was. We inched a little closer but were careful not to bother our guest too much.

I though how different this was from when as young brats we walked the dusty road to Johnstown school and sometimes came across a hedgehog by the edge of the hedge. We mischievously poked him with the butt of a hurl to watch him curl into a ball like a hand-grenade. And no, we didn’t hurt the animal any more than just a bit of messing. Hedgehogs and humans got on OK.

I am far from being a nature expert, but the older I got the more in tune I became with all the wonderful world of wildlife. This is why we were especially pleased to have Harry call – as I had heard recently on the radio that hedgehogs are now listed as Near Threatened across Europe. Ireland previously lacked data on this; but recent studies show that the population is under serious threat. Land reclamation, larger fields, thin hedges and modern development have done away with a lot of the natural habitat of Harry and his relations. Gardens are too ‘clean’ nowadays; although happily for all concerned there is increasing awareness of the importance of leaving a wild or nature patch in the garden. In my last few years of farming I moved the electric fence a meter or two out from the hedges to leave something back for nature

Like we said, the hedgehog was always made welcome in this country and it has does contribute a vital link in the balance of nature. In many cultures around the world hedgehogs are considered symbols of good luck and prosperity. I have never heard it said in Ireland, but in the UK and parts of the European Continent finding a hedgehog in your garden is traditionally seen as a sign of positive fortune and good health.

In the playground of Johnstown school, I remember some of the big boys claiming to have seen a hedgehog roll onto an apple pierce it with its spines and carry it off on its back to enjoy the fruit at leisure. This may likely have been fanciful thinking because the diet of a hedgehog is said to be bugs and worms – as far as I know. There again, when I see how much Harry enjoyed juicy grass, I suspect he might be partial to a bit of apple if he came across it handy like.

Part of the problem of survival for Harry and his ilk these days is that slug pellets and chemicals are poisoning his food and killing them directly.

We are glad that Harry chose to call and see us and even to pose for a photo. It gave for much pleasant conversation with the kids and not least; something to write about here! The hedgehog is an example in humility and coexistence. He does an awful lot of good and doesn’t ask for much in return … just leave him a tiny space to live in peace. The grandchildren decided that ‘Pampams’ roses are so beautiful because Harry devours the slugs that might have eaten them.

Long may Harry and his hedgehog collaborators continue to visit lawns and gardens; reminding us that smallness holds courage and wonder and that each living creature has its place on our planet. And as ten-year-old Cillian remarked while looking at the sharp spikes; ‘Harry can stand up for himself when he has to!’ ‘He is also clever’, I said and then told them the story we learned at school about the race between the hedgehog and the hare!

Don’t Forget

Animals are such agreeable friends; they tell no lies, ask no questions and they make no criticisms.