



Plans to expand Torrevieja University Hospital could face a major environmental obstacle after an official report ruled that construction on the proposed land would breach regulations protecting the nearby natural park.

The 11,500-square-metre plot lies between the CV-95 and Torrevieja’s salt lagoon. Torrevieja City Council offered the land to the Valencian Government for the hospital expansion, but it is inside an area covered by the Natural Resources Management Plan for the Southern Alicante Wetlands.

The warning was issued in October 2021 by Francisco Martínez, director-conservator of the Torrevieja and La Mata Lagoons Natural Park. His report formed part of the planning process for Sector 29 La Ceñuela, a major development that now includes the construction of 1,347 homes, commercial premises, green areas and public facilities.

The wider scheme covers almost 292,000 square metres, rising to more than 428,000 square metres when roads, parks and public facilities are included. It could provide homes for approximately 3,367 people near Los Balcones, Los Altos and the hospital.

The disputed plot was originally intended for a school. However, the report clearly stated that no buildings should be constructed there and called for the land to be restored with native vegetation.

The council and landowner later began proceedings to transfer the same site for hospital use. However, environmental campaigners claim the director’s objections were not mentioned during the process or when the matter was discussed by the council.

Friends of the Southern Alicante Wetlands highlighted the report in objections submitted against the La Ceñuela development.

The director divided the affected land into two protected areas. In Area A, behind the hospital, he rejected plans for a conventional urban park. He said it should instead be restored naturally, although limited public access could be allowed if biodiversity, the lagoon and salt production were protected.

His conclusion for Area B, where the hospital expansion is proposed, was stronger. He ruled that the planned building was incompatible with environmental regulations and said the land should also be returned to nature.

Revised plans moved two proposed school sites to another part of the development. However, an 11,492-square-metre public facilities plot remains within the protected zone. Planning documents say any future use must comply with regional environmental and coastal protection rules.

The development has also faced questions over Torrevieja’s permitted level of residential growth. Regional officials calculated a maximum growth allowance in 2023, but later ruled that the limit was only a guideline and could be exceeded because the hospital serves a wider regional population.

Environmentalists argue that years of development around the lagoons—including hospitals, housing, the desalination plant and commercial activity—have already placed serious pressure on the protected wetlands.