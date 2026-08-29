



The hunt for the thieves who stole many priceless Treasures from Villena Museum is continuing, with no arrests announced and none of the stolen objects reported recovered as of Saturday, August 29.

The Guardia Civil’s Judicial Police and the Valencian regional police are investigating the raid, which was completed in approximately four minutes during the early hours of Thursday. Officers are examining security-camera recordings and attempting to trace the attackers’ movements before and after the robbery.

Initial evidence suggests that at least three masked people took part and escaped in two vehicles, reportedly heading towards Madrid. Investigators believe the highly organised raid may have been carried out by criminals experienced in stealing historical objects.

The robbery began at around 5.16am when an alarm was activated at Villena’s municipal sports centre, on the outskirts of the town. Police were sent to investigate, but the alert appears to have been a deliberate diversion.

Four minutes later, the alarm sounded at the Villena Museum, known as MUVI. The thieves failed to enter through the main door and instead forced their way through a reinforced side window. By the time officers arrived at approximately 5.24am, the gang had escaped.

Most of the original Bronze Age treasure’s gold objects were taken, together with three ceremonial crowns belonging to the Virgin of the Virtues and the Child. The collection is valued at between €1.5 million and €1.7 million based only on the weight of its gold, although its cultural and scientific importance is considered immeasurable.

Several important pieces remained behind, including three silver vessels, parts of the ceremonial “Ruler’s Staff” and one religious crown apparently dropped during the escape. The separate Tesorillo del Cabezo Redondo collection and the Arracada de la Condomina were untouched.

The thieves also left one of the collection’s most scientifically valuable objects: a bracelet made from meteoritic iron. Experts believe it is among the earliest known objects in the Iberian Peninsula produced from metal originating in a meteorite. Its dark appearance may have led the robbers to mistake it for something of little value.

MUVI remains closed indefinitely while forensic examinations and security investigations continue. The museum opened in its present form in May 2024, and municipal officials insist it had passed the required security checks. The theft has nevertheless raised serious questions about the protection of major archaeological collections.

The Valencian Government has called for a coordinated national response following similar museum raids in Badajoz and Albacete. A meeting is expected in September to examine security protocols, while museums across the region have been placed on heightened alert.

Discovered by archaeologist José María Soler in 1963, in a vessel sunk in a dried-out riverbed in Villena. the 3,000-year-old treasure is one of Europe’s most important collections of Bronze Age metalwork. Experts fear the gold could be broken up or melted down, destroying an irreplaceable part of Villena’s history forever.