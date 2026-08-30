



Two companies remain in contention for a €1.3 million contract to manufacture and install 40 new stalls at Torrevieja’s seafront craft market.

The joint bid submitted by Construcciones y Movimientos Ovisa SL and Mistral 3000 SL will compete against an offer from Gruexma SL. Municipal technicians have been instructed to assess both proposals for compliance with the tender conditions and determine whether either contains an abnormally low bid.

A third applicant, Creaciones Parma SL, has been excluded after failing to provide requested documentation within the three-working-day deadline set by the council’s Contracting Committee. Gruexma received the same request and submitted the required paperwork in time.

The project has a budget of €1,313,143.88, including VAT, and must be completed within five months of the contract being formalised and the commencement certificate signed. No extension is permitted.

Price will account for 85 per cent of the evaluation, with the remaining 15 per cent awarded according to any additional warranty period offered by the bidders.

The contract covers the manufacture, transportation, assembly, connection and commissioning of the 40 stalls at locations selected by municipal technicians within the port area.

Of the units planned, 36 will operate as individual cabins. The remaining four will be capable of being joined together to create one larger unit for a single trader. All the modules will be completed in a workshop before being transported to the port for installation.

The specifications reflect the market’s coastal location. Materials must be able to withstand humidity, salt, wind and marine corrosion, while the structures must also incorporate protection against vandalism, theft and fire.

The cabins must be capable of being assembled and removed without damaging the surrounding area or leaving debris. Timber used in their construction must come from sustainably managed forests and carry FSC, PEFC or equivalent certification.

First phase could eventually expand to 140 stalls

The initial 40 stalls could form the first stage of a much larger market containing approximately 140 units.

The council says it cannot install the entire market immediately because continuing redevelopment work at the port means that not all the intended land is currently available.

The tender documents therefore envisage possible second and third phases. However, these would depend on the progress of the port redevelopment, the release of additional space, confirmation of the new locations and separate procurement procedures.

The project also remains dependent on the council obtaining an administrative concession from the Valencian Government’s Directorate-General for Ports to occupy the proposed site.

The council expects that authorisation to be granted within four months of work beginning, while delivery of the stalls is scheduled for the fifth month. This arrangement would allow the successful contractor to manufacture the units off-site while the concession application is completed.

If permission has not been secured by the proposed delivery date, the stalls cannot be installed and the contract will have to be suspended until the port authority grants approval.

The next stage will be the preparation of a technical report assessing the Ovisa-Mistral and Gruexma offers. Only bids that satisfy the specifications and are considered financially viable will proceed to formal scoring and a proposed contract award.