



BY STEVE HIBBERD

August has been a busy month for CD Thader, when pre-season friendlies have arrived thick and fast. First up on the 7th, at Moi Gomez stadium, Rojales, was a 5-1 victory over Benferri CF, when the many new signings gave a good account of themselves. Three days later, also in a home fixture against Real Murcia ‘C’, Serhiy & Pablo Torres were the scorers, as Thader won 2-0.

Next up was a tri team tournament at CD Montesinos, where, although Thader recorded a useful 0-0 draw against Crevillente, a 1-2 defeat against the hosts, put paid to their ambitions of picking up a trophy.

Around this time, Sergio Martinez returned to Thader, where 2 seasons ago, he was top goal scorer. Welcome back Sergio.

Two games in 2 days, resulted in 2 defeats. At home to a youthful Kelme DH, an entertaining game resulted in the visitors winning 3-4. Then, away at newly promoted Jacarilla CF, the hosts were victorious by 2 goals to nil.

A memorial for Cristian Botella was held at Moi Gomez stadium on the morning of Sunday 23 August. Cristian had made only a couple of appearances for Thader last summer, following his transfer to the club, before he lost his life in a motor accident, whilst on holiday in Vietnam.

Family and friends gathered to show support at the CD Thader v Amigos de Bote fixture. Emotional scenes were in evidence, when Cristian’s wife and young daughter were presented to both teams before the game.

At the end of 90 minutes, with the score even at 1-1, a penalty shoot-out resulted in Amigos de Bote winning 3-1.

The following Wednesday evening, neighbouring town Benijofar agreed to a venue switch, as the Moi Gomez stadium pitch had taken a bit of a pounding in recent weeks. It was also a case of new manager versus old, when Jose Antonio Gill came face to face with Raul Mora, in what was an entertaining match. Although Thader secured a 2-1 victory, it could have gone either way.