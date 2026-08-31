



Four people were detained during a joint security operation targeting immigration offences and suspected criminal activity in San Pedro del Pinatar.

The Guardia Civil and National Police, supported by San Pedro del Pinatar Local Police, inspected several nightlife venues and an illegally occupied property on August 27.

Officers identified 104 people during checks conducted inside and around entertainment establishments across the municipality. The operation was intended to detect immigration irregularities, human trafficking and other offences affecting public safety.

Checks were also carried out on unauthorised parking attendants, commonly known as gorrillas, operating in public car parks. These included the park-and-ride facility beside the Lo Pagán Yacht Club.

The operation involved Guardia Civil officers, the National Police’s Provincial Immigration Brigade and Prevention and Reaction Unit, and the Local Police.

Four people found to be staying in Spain without legal immigration status were detained. Authorities subsequently opened administrative proceedings that could result in their removal from the country for serious breaches of immigration law.

Police said the operation formed part of continuing cooperation between national and local law-enforcement agencies to identify criminal activity and administrative offences and protect public safety.