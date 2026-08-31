



Registration for new students joining Torrevieja’s municipal sports schools for the 2026/27 season will open on a staggered basis between September 1 and 10.

The programme offers athletics, volleyball, judo, rhythmic gymnastics, fitness classes, adapted athletics, hockey, tennis, handball and cycling for children, young people and adults.

Sports Councillor Diana Box said the schools provide access to regular physical activity while encouraging healthy lifestyles and the values associated with sport.

Registration dates and eligible age groups are:

Athletics: September 1, for those born from 2011 to 2020.

September 1, for those born from 2011 to 2020. Volleyball: September 2, for those born from 2011 to 2016.

September 2, for those born from 2011 to 2016. Judo: September 3, for those born from 2011 to 2021.

September 3, for those born from 2011 to 2021. Rhythmic gymnastics: September 4, for those born from 2011 to 2021.

September 4, for those born from 2011 to 2021. Fitness classes: September 7, for participants aged 16 and over.

September 7, for participants aged 16 and over. Adapted athletics and hockey: September 8, for those born from 2011 to 2021.

September 8, for those born from 2011 to 2021. Tennis: September 9, for those born from 2011 to 2018.

September 9, for those born from 2011 to 2018. Handball: September 10, for mixed groups born in 2017 and 2018 and boys born in 2016.

September 10, for mixed groups born in 2017 and 2018 and boys born in 2016. Cycling: September 10, for those born from 2011 to 2021.

Applications must be submitted in person at the Tavi y Carmona Sports Palace from Monday to Friday between 9am and 1.30pm. Original identification for the student and legal guardian—DNI, NIE or passport—must be presented along with the family record book.

Separate arrangements apply to several other sports. Basketball enquiries should be sent by WhatsApp to 615 997 900, while rowing applicants must attend an assessment at the Real Club Náutico de Torrevieja.

Football and futsal places will be allocated through player trials. Information is available from torreviejaclubfutbol@gmail.com and torreviejafutbolsala@gmail.com respectively. Families seeking handball places for children born from 2011 to 2015 should contact bmmanostorrevieja@gmail.com.

Fee reductions are available for large and single-parent families, terrorism and gender-based violence victims, and people with a recognised disability of more than 33 per cent.