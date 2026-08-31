



The Guardia Civil has arrested three people and dismantled two suspected drug distribution points operating from homes in Daya Vieja and Formentera del Segura.

Two men, aged 34 and 53, and a 29-year-old woman are being investigated on suspicion of drug trafficking, money laundering and membership of a criminal group.

The operation was launched by the investigation unit at the Guardia Civil’s main station in Guardamar del Segura after officers received information about a suspected drug-dealing property in the Vega Baja.

Further enquiries revealed that the organisation was allegedly operating from two separate homes rather than a single address. Investigators believe the properties were being used to store, prepare and distribute illegal drugs.

Once the suspects had been identified and both properties located, officers carried out simultaneous searches. The operation involved personnel from the Guardamar station, the Torrevieja Company’s Citizen Security Unit and the Reserve and Security Group from the Guardia Civil Command in Valencia.

During the searches, officers seized 575 grams of cannabis, 22 synthetic drug tablets and quantities of cocaine, MDMA and hashish. Around €3,000 in cash was also recovered.

Police confiscated four replica handguns, a large machete and three mid-range and luxury vehicles believed to have been used in connection with the group’s alleged criminal activities.

Investigators also discovered several pieces of sophisticated equipment at one of the properties, including numerous GPS tracking devices, two frequency jammers and a drone. The Guardia Civil said these items were also believed to be linked to the activities under investigation.

The operation has removed quantities of drugs that officers said had been prepared for sale and brought an end to two alleged distribution points serving the Vega Baja area.

All three suspects were detained during the searches and later appeared before the duty investigation section of the Orihuela Court of Instance. They were subsequently released subject to precautionary measures while legal proceedings continue.

The Guardia Civil said information supplied by members of the public remains crucial in identifying suspected drug-dealing locations. Residents can report suspicious activity at their nearest Guardia Civil station, by calling the 24-hour 062 telephone number or through the AlertCops application. Information can also be submitted anonymously using the public cooperation form on the Guardia Civil website.