



Orihuela City Council is repainting road markings and improving signs around schools ahead of the new academic year—but the work raises an obvious question: why were these vital safety measures allowed to deteriorate so badly in the first place?

Classes resume on September 9, bringing a sharp increase in the number of children, parents, pedestrians and vehicles using roads around schools. The council says the programme will improve visibility and make journeys at the beginning and end of the school day safer.

However, road markings should be maintained throughout the year, not hurriedly refreshed as part of a political PR exercise immediately before pupils return to the classroom.

Across the municipality, white lines intended to guide motorists through junctions and roundabouts have become difficult to see. Years of intense sunlight, heavy traffic, poor-quality materials and inadequate maintenance have left some markings faded, broken or almost entirely erased.

The condition of pedestrian crossings is particularly concerning. When the white stripes of a zebra crossing blend into the road surface, drivers may not notice pedestrians until it is too late. The danger is greater at night or when glare from the low sun reduces visibility.

Clearly marked crossings and road lanes are fundamental elements of traffic safety. Allowing them to fade creates an unnecessary risk for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians—especially children travelling to and from school.

Councillor for Citizen Security Mónica Pastor said the current work was intended to improve signage and reinforce safety at locations that would soon experience a considerable rise in pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Orihuela’s Infrastructure and Coastal departments are also carrying out maintenance around schools on the Orihuela Costa through the municipal company Ecoplan.

While the improvements are welcome, road safety cannot be treated as a seasonal exercise. The council should never have allowed markings around schools—or elsewhere in the municipality—to reach such a poor condition. Regular inspection and maintenance must now replace the familiar last-minute rush before the school gates reopen.