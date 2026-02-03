A Forensic Critique of Orihuela’s  Woeful Waste of Public Money





The International Tourism Fair (FITUR) is supposed to be a platform for strategic promotion, economic opportunity, and serious tourism development. Torrevieja understood that. They delivered a polished, purposeful, well‑attended presence. They showcased a city with a plan.

Meanwhile, Orihuela’s leadership treated FITUR like a taxpayer‑funded excursion.

A conservative estimate places Vegara, Mestre, Ortuño and an entourage of roughly 77 others in Madrid for a week‑long fair. That is 80 people—eighty—sent to promote what? A Medieval Market. A single, small‑scale, local event that has zero strategic value in a global tourism forum.

The sheer mismatch between the scale of the delegation and the insignificance of the product they promoted is staggering. FITUR is where cities pitch investment, infrastructure, innovation, and long‑term tourism strategy. Orihuela pitched a weekend craft fair.

The cost implications are unavoidable. A week in Madrid during FITUR is not cheap.

Hotels at peak‑season FITUR rates – Exhibition stand fees – Transport, meals, per diems – Staff time, logistics, materials

Multiply that across 80 attendees and the bill becomes astronomical, And for what measurable return?.

It is highly doubtful that any of these bookings were made through competitive online portals or cost‑saving channels, When public money is treated as limitless, efficiency is never a priority. The pattern is familiar: maximum spending, minimum scrutiny, zero accountability.

The delegation size alone suggests the trip was less about tourism promotion and more about political theatre—an opportunity for photo ops, self‑promotion, and social media content masquerading as “work.” The public pays; the politicians pose.

FITUR should have been the moment to highlight the Orihuela Costa, the engine of the municipality’s tourism economy. The coast generates 90% of tourism revenue, attracts the international market, and sustains local businesses year‑round. Yet once again, it was ignored, sidelined, and treated as an afterthought.

Instead of promoting beaches, infrastructure, sports tourism, gastronomy, or international investment opportunities, the leadership chose to spotlight a Medieval Market that contributes virtually nothing to the region’s long‑term tourism strategy. It is the definition of misaligned priorities.

The spin from Vegara and company is predictable: “great visibility,” “important meetings,” “excellent promotion.” But where is the evidence?

No new partnerships – No investment announcements – No strategic agreements – No measurable outcomes

The only visible result is a large invoice and a larger insult to the taxpayers who funded it.

The contrast with Torrevieja is painful, They showcased a city with ambition, Orihuela showcased a stall. Torrevieja brought a plan. Orihuela brought a costume fair. Torrevieja invested in tourism development. Orihuela invested in a political field trip.

The residents of the coast—who generate the tourism revenue that keeps the municipality afloat—received nothing. No promotion. No strategy. No vision. Just another reminder that their contribution is taken for granted while their needs are ignored.

FITUR could have been an opportunity. Instead, it became a symbol of waste, vanity, and political self‑indulgence. The public deserves better than this careless, directionless, and fiscally irresponsible spectacle.