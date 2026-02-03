Pilar de la Horadada Approves €39.2 Million Budget for 2026





The Town Council of Pilar de la Horadada has approved its 2026 municipal budget, totalling €39,196,250.72, following a plenary vote held on Friday, 30 January. The budget was passed despite votes against from the opposition parties PSOE and VOX.

The approved budget includes no increases in local taxes or municipal fees and provides for a reduction in municipal debt.

Key Spending Areas

The largest expenditure items are staff costs, exceeding €17 million, and current goods and services, at just over €18 million. Together, these two chapters account for around 90% of total spending. The budget has been drafted amid ongoing political and economic uncertainty at the national level.

Despite increased costs resulting from a 4.04% public-sector wage rise for 2025–2026 and higher social security contributions, the local government confirmed that these increases will be absorbed without raising taxes.

Investments and Revenue

The municipality expects to raise €19 million from direct taxes and €10 million from current transfers, covering most of the projected expenditure. No extraordinary income has been budgeted for 2026, as the council will continue with investment projects launched in previous years, allocating €11 million from accumulated surpluses.

Mayor José María Pérez Sánchez highlighted that one in every three euros of the budget will be devoted to maintenance, energy, cleaning, and infrastructure upkeep.

Debt Reduction

Municipal debt is expected to fall by around 10%, from €6 million to approximately €5.5 million, with interest payments set to decrease by 26% compared to 2025. Treasury surpluses will continue to be used to further reduce debt.

Culture, Social Services, Health and Sport

The budget allocates:

Over €850,000 to culture, including staffing and activities at the new CAMME cultural centre

More than €1.5 million to education, including the Conservatory, adult education, and family-work balance programmes

Over €1 million to health services, including the municipal ambulance service

More than €2 million to sports

€3 million to social services, aimed at supporting vulnerable residents

Security, Associations, Commerce and Tourism

Public safety will receive more than €4.5 million, representing 12% of the total budget, with additional investments carried over from 2025.

Local associations will be supported with €350,000, while over €570,000 will be allocated to local commerce and tourism, focusing on economic revitalisation, sustainability, business collaboration, and the municipality’s new corporate identity.

The mayor concluded that the main objective of the 2026 budget is to maintain the quality of public services while ensuring revenues remain aligned with the municipality’s economic reality.