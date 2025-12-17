Orihuela Allocates €320,000 for Church Restoration





The Orihuela City Council has approved a series of earmarked grants totaling €320,000 for the restoration of churches within the municipality. Although these funds are financed by the 2025 municipal budget for historical and cultural heritage, the grants were formally announced only recently, following a Local Governing Board meeting on December 2nd.

The primary recipient is the Parish of Saints Justa and Rufina, which will receive the largest grant of €200,000 specifically for the restoration of the dome of its Chapel of Communion. The parish is required to justify the expenditure within five business days of notification.

Additionally, two rural churches will each receive €60,000 for rehabilitation and conservation work:

The Parish of San José de La Murada (aid already published in the official gazette).

(aid already published in the official gazette). The Parish of Our Lady of Bethlehem.

For these two smaller grants, the eligible period for the rehabilitation work is set between September 1 and December 5, 2025, with a deadline for submitting supporting documentation of December 15, 2025.