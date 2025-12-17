Torrevieja U3A Ends the Year with Festive Cheer at CMO Hall





Last Monday, the Torrevieja U3A held its final official meeting of the year at the CMO hall, treating members to a delightful morning of entertainment and celebration. The festivities kicked off with a lively performance by the Costa Blanca Morris Dancing Group, bringing energy and tradition to the hall. Music lovers were then treated to a heartwarming selection of Christmassy songs performed by the Costa Blanca Singers, filling the room with seasonal cheer.

The morning concluded with a sumptuous sit-down buffet provided by the CMO catering staff, giving everyone the perfect chance to relax and enjoy a festive meal together. It was a thoroughly enjoyable and memorable way to round off the year.

Looking ahead, the U3A will resume meetings on Monday, 26th January, with the highly anticipated Groups Fair. This event is designed for both new visitors and existing members eager to explore the wide range of activities U3A offers. Presentations from many of the association’s groups will be on display, and attendees will have the opportunity to join for the new year. Those with skills or talents they wish to share are warmly invited to get involved, making the upcoming year even more vibrant and engaging.