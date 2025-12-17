Surgeon in Alicante Denies Allegations of Raping Sedated Patient





The surgeon arrested in Alicante over the alleged sexual assault of a sedated patient in an operating theatre in Cartagena has denied the charges, insisting that the video evidence reflects a “deceptive perspective.”

The suspect, who remains in pretrial detention without bail, maintains that the alleged assault “is impossible” because the patient was wearing multiple layers of surgical clothing and a compression garment following a fat removal procedure, which he says would have prevented any physical contact of a sexual nature.

According to sources close to the investigation, the surgeon questions the interpretation of a video recorded by two nurses during the procedure. He argues that the images do not show what investigators claim and attributes the perceived actions to an optical illusion caused by the camera angle, recorded “from behind,” in his words.

The surgeon insists that at no point did he commit any sexual assault and that all his actions during the operation followed standard medical procedures.

Investigators continue to review the video footage and are gathering statements from the two nurses who witnessed the procedure and raised the alarm at the hospital. The patient, under anaesthesia at the time, was unable to provide direct testimony regarding the incident.

Forensic reports requested following the complaint are still pending evaluation. The hospital, which had rented its facilities to the surgeon for the procedure, has confirmed its full cooperation with the investigation and is reportedly considering joining the proceedings as an injured party.

The case remains under investigation as authorities work to clarify the events that took place in the operating theatre on December.

