Asoka Orihuela Organises a New Charity Dog Walk to Promote Adoption and Fundraising





The animal welfare organisation is hosting a special Christmas edition this Sunday, 21 December, with three sessions open to the public.

Asoka Orihuela, the animal protection charity responsible for managing the town’s municipal animal shelter, will hold a special Christmas edition of its Charity Dog Walk on Sunday, 21 December. This well-established initiative aims to raise funds for the shelter while raising public awareness and encouraging responsible pet adoption.

The activity invites participants to take a walk with one of the shelter dogs, offering a direct and meaningful experience with animals currently waiting for a forever home. According to the organisation, “this walk is much more than a charity event — it gives the dogs visibility, affection, and a real chance for someone to fall in love with them and offer them a home.”

The Charity Dog Walk will take place at the shelter’s facilities on Camino Lo Arques (s/n), in San Bartolomé. To make participation easier, the event will be held in three sessions at 10:15 am, 10:45 am and 11:15 am. A €5 donation is required to take part, with all proceeds going directly towards veterinary care, food and the overall wellbeing of the animals.

Once the three walking sessions have concluded, an introductory information session will be held for anyone interested in becoming a volunteer with the association.

Places must be booked in advance by emailing asokaorihuela@gmail.com, stating the preferred time slot. Those who are unable to attend in person can still support the shelter by making a donation through the organisation’s available channels.

The Charity Dog Walk is open to everyone — families, individuals and animal lovers alike — and has become a key tool in promoting responsible adoption and raising awareness about animal abandonment, especially during sensitive periods such as the Christmas season.

Charity Sale of 2026 Calendars

Alongside the Charity Dog Walk, Asoka Orihuela continues the sale of its 2026 charity calendar.

Available for a €6 donation, the calendar features dogs and cats from the shelter and aims to share their stories while helping cover the charity’s daily running costs.

Calendars can be purchased during the Charity Dog Walk or by contacting Asoka Orihuela directly. Each calendar sold provides direct support to the rescue and care of abandoned animals in the region.

Through initiatives such as the Charity Dog Walk and the calendar campaign, Asoka Orihuela reinforces its message of commitment, empathy and responsibility towards animals, calling on the community’s support to continue saving lives.