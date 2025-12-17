Orihuela Welcomes Santa Claus with Christmas Villages on the Coast and in the City Center





The Orihuela City Council, through the Department of Festivities, has unveiled its special program for the arrival of Santa Claus, one of the most anticipated Christmas events for children. Festivities Councilor Rocío Ortuño explained that, once again, Santa’s visit will begin on the Orihuela coast before continuing in the city center.

The Santa Claus Village on the coast will be open on December 20 and 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the Zenia Boulevard shopping center. On Saturday, December 20 at 6:00 p.m., a festive Santa Claus parade will depart from Orihuela City Hall and proceed to Zenia Boulevard, where children will be welcomed to meet Santa.

In the city center, the Christmas Village will be open on December 21, 22, and 23. On the 21st, it will operate from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and on the 22nd and 23rd, the hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with Santa Claus present on the 23rd. A second Santa parade will take place on Tuesday, December 23 at 7:00 p.m., starting at City Hall and ending at the Glorieta for an official reception.

Visitors can enjoy a wide range of children’s activities, workshops, games, entertainment, and meetings with elves, as well as the chance to hand Santa their letters and take photos with him.

The festive program also includes the traditional Tardebuena, a traditional Spanish Christmas Eve afternoon celebration, on December 24 at Calle Castellón, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., featuring DJs and a lively atmosphere to celebrate Christmas Eve with friends and family.

Councilor Ortuño invites residents and visitors to take part in these events and enjoy the holiday season in Orihuela, especially the youngest, “to experience days full of magic and fun alongside Santa Claus.”