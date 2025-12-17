ELIS Villamartín performs in La Zenia with Festive Christmas Concert





ELIS Villamartín filled Zenia Boulevard with music, multicultural spirit, and festive cheer during its traditional Christmas concert. Over fifty students and teachers from the international school performed a vibrant mix of classic carols, contemporary hits, and Spanish traditions, delighting families, visitors, and the school community.

Standout moments included a student clarinet solo, a high school performance of Adele’s Skyfall ahead of a UK TV competition, and a lyrical rendition of Ave Maria. The ELIS Band and teachers’ choir added energy with Spanish and electric guitars, drums, and vocals, showcasing the school’s musical talent.

The concert celebrated the school’s diversity, featuring students from Spain, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Russia, Ukraine, China, and Iran, and concluded with a powerful group performance of Happy Christmas (War Is Over), symbolizing hope and unity.

The director highlighted the unifying power of music, noting how students’ voices blend into “a single message of joy, hope, and community.”