Jávea Lodge No. 40 Raises Funds for Local Firefighters at Spectacular Ladies’ Night





On Saturday 19th September, members of Jávea 40 Masonic Lodge, together with family and friends, gathered at the elegant Salones Canor in Teulada for a glittering Ladies’ Night, celebrating the vital role that partners and supporters play in the life of the Lodge.

Guests were welcomed with a sparkling Cava reception in the venue’s beautiful gardens, accompanied by live music from popular local singer Becky BB.

The evening’s formalities began with the introduction of the Master of the Lodge Alex Wilkins and his wife Jean, who were warmly received with enthusiastic applause. A sumptuous four‑course banquet followed, complemented by fine wine, beer, and more music from Becky BB, creating a lively and convivial atmosphere.

Mrs Jean Wilkins responds on behalf of the Ladies

After dinner, toasts were made in honour of His Majesty King Felipe VI and to the Ladies, with heartfelt words from Paul Lewis and a witty, well‑received reply from Jean Wilkins.

The celebrations continued as DJ Mick Dennison filled the dance floor, ensuring guests danced late into the night.

A highlight of the evening was the charity raffle, which featured a range of attractive prizes. Thanks to the generosity of attendees, the event raised over 1,700€ for Masonic Charities including support for the Balcón al Mar Voluntarios Firefighters.

Speaking after the event, Master of the Lodge Alex Wilkins said: “My chosen charity for my year in office is the Balcón al Mar Voluntarios Firefighters. They do so much to protect the town of Jávea, and I am enormously proud that our Lodge is able to support their efforts.”

The majority of the funds raised will help the volunteer firefighters continue their vital work in safeguarding the local community.

For more information on Freemasonry in the Province of Valencia or to enquire about becoming a Freemason, visit www.glpvalencia.com or email Matthew James on sec@glpvalencia.com.