



Opposition condemns Orihuela’s “total lack of sensitivity” after personal details of more than 600 social aid recipients are published online.

The PP-Vox administration faces accusations of a serious breach of privacy after publishing the names, surnames and identity document numbers of hundreds of vulnerable residents receiving financial assistance. Ciudadanos has demanded immediate action and threatened to refer the matter to Spain’s data protection authorities.

Orihuela City Council has come under fierce criticism after publishing the personal details of more than 600 recipients of social assistance on its official website, in what opposition party Ciudadanos has condemned as a shocking disregard for privacy, dignity and basic human sensitivity.

The information, included in documentation accompanying the municipality’s recently approved general accounts, reportedly identifies individuals receiving financial assistance for rent, housing, maternity, education, food and clothing.

According to Ciudadanos, the publicly accessible records contain recipients’ full names, surnames and national identity document numbers, potentially exposing some of the municipality’s most vulnerable residents to unnecessary scrutiny and stigmatisation.

José Aix, spokesperson for Ciudadanos, has demanded that the PP-Vox governing coalition immediately address the disclosure and ensure that all published municipal documents comply with data protection legislation.

“Transparency must be compatible with the rights to personal privacy and one’s own image,” Aix insisted.

He accused the municipal administration of demonstrating a “total and absolute lack of sensitivity” towards residents already struggling with financial hardship.

For people forced to seek public assistance because of unemployment, poverty or other difficult circumstances, having their identities publicly disclosed represents, he argued, a further assault on their dignity.

Aix described the situation as a form of double stigmatisation, with vulnerable individuals first having to seek assistance and then finding their personal circumstances effectively exposed through official council publications.