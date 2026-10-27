



Pilar de la Horadada burst into colour, music and celebration on Saturday, 24 October, as 18 groups took part in the town’s spectacular 2026 Float Parade, with local club Zomos los que Estamos scooping the €5,000 top prize for its stunning Day of the Dead creation.

The annual parade transformed Calle Mayor into a vibrant procession of elaborate floats, imaginative costumes, dance performances and live entertainment, attracting enthusiastic spectators.

Of the 75 festival clubs active at the town’s fairground, five entered the float competition and one contested the fancy-dress category. A total of €21,500 in prize money was awarded from an overall budget of €37,200.

The judging panel comprised three experienced designers and carnival specialists: Antonio Gabriel Franco Navarro, Jesús Ros de Miguel and Francisco Piñero Ortas.

Coco-Inspired Creation Takes Top Honours

First prize went to Zomos los que Estamos, founded in 2007, for its spectacular Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) float, inspired by Disney-Pixar’s Coco and Mexico’s colourful tradition of remembering departed loved ones.

Featuring intricate handcrafted decorations, LED lighting, traditional Mexican costumes and characters from the animated film, the float celebrated family, music and remembrance.

An altar dedicated to Miguel, a wheelchair representing Mamá Coco and performances accompanied by familiar songs including Remember Me helped bring the theme to life.

Around 30 members participated in the winning entry, which combined striking visual effects with an emotional tribute to family traditions.

Birthday Cake, Lion King and Ancient Egypt Among Winners

Second prize – €4,500: Lo Explosivo

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, Lo Explosivo produced an enormous birthday cake float, complete with glittering decorations, colourful icing effects, Victorian-style costumes and confetti. Recycled pallets and reclaimed timber featured prominently in the construction, combining creativity with sustainability.

Third prize – €4,000: Sin Límite

The club transported spectators into Disney’s The Lion King, with a magnificent lion’s head, elephants, Pride Rock and characters including Simba, Mufasa, Scar, Timon and Pumbaa. Forty-five participants brought the production to life through elaborate costumes and choreography accompanied by familiar Disney songs.

Fourth prize – €3,500: La Casa de la Abuela and Descontrol

The two clubs joined forces to recreate the splendour of Ancient Egypt with The Legacy of Tutankhamun. Their monumental float featured a giant pharaoh’s head, golden architectural details and an Egyptian boat. Around 53 adults and children participated, wearing handcrafted costumes in gold, blue and green.

Fifth prize – €3,000: Que No Decaiga

Football fever inspired the club’s La Roja: We Are Champions 2026 presentation. Featuring a giant golden World Cup trophy, Spanish national team colours and humorous costumes inspired by footballer Marc Cucurella, the lively entry celebrated teamwork, friendship and Spain’s footballing passion.

Sewing-Themed Costumes Stitch Up First Prize

The €1,500 first prize in the fancy-dress competition went to Rincón del Silencio for its imaginative entry, El Rincón se viste de costura (The Rincón Dresses for Sewing).

Founded in 1994, the club transformed everyday sewing materials into elaborate costumes incorporating measuring tapes, oversized needles, thread spools, buttons and decorative pins.

The women’s costumes featured red petals, gold detailing and extravagant accessories, while the men’s outfits used black clothing embellished with sewing-themed decorations.

The judges recognised the originality, craftsmanship and attention to detail demonstrated throughout the presentation.

Music, Dance and Colour Fill the Streets

Beyond the prize-winning floats, the procession featured performances from local dance schools, cultural associations and entertainment groups.

The Kalimba percussion group brought Afro-Brazilian and Latin rhythms to the streets, while approximately 55 members of the municipal senior citizens’ sewing workshop, accompanied by relatives and 18 children, presented a striking black-and-white Op Art Fashion display.

Other highlights included GAPDAMOH’s Singin’ in the Rain performance, EVOLXION’s futuristic Galactic Warriors, RB Academy Flamenco’s De mimbre y raíz, and a colourful appearance by the award-winning Brasilia carnival troupe from Santiago de la Ribera.

Wild Dance Studio presented a tribute to Bad Gyal featuring 32 dancers, while more than 100 RB Academy performers took part in a tropical salsa-themed display.

The local Housewives’ Association also impressed spectators with De tacón y coraje, featuring 26 women wearing elaborate, individually decorated costumes inspired by Mexican music stars Ana Gabriel, Thalía and Gloria Trevi.

With spectacular floats, inventive costumes and hundreds of enthusiastic participants, Pilar de la Horadada’s 2026 parade once again showcased the creativity, dedication and community spirit that make the annual celebration one of the town’s most colourful events.