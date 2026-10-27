



Orihuela Council is inviting residents to discover the history, traditions and cultural contributions of the Roma community at a special event on Thursday, 29 October, at 7pm in the María Moliner Municipal Library.

Organised by the Social Welfare Department, the event will combine an informative talk with a live flamenco performance, aiming to promote cultural understanding, equality and respect for diversity.

The evening will feature Juan David Santiago Torres, head of the Diversity Support Unit at the University of Alicante and a prominent Roma and LGBTQ+ rights activist.

His presentation, entitled “Past, Present and Future of the Roma People,” will explore the community’s history, its influence on Valencian, Alicante and Orihuela culture, and the challenges it continues to face.

Topics will include discrimination, hate speech, anti-Roma prejudice and the importance of creating a more inclusive society.

The programme will conclude with a performance by Alicante-based group Cafetito Flamenco, showcasing an artistic tradition closely associated with Roma cultural heritage.

Social Welfare Councillor Agustina Rodríguez highlighted the importance of creating opportunities for dialogue and cultural understanding to help challenge stereotypes and encourage mutual respect.

She encouraged residents to attend, particularly students, teachers and those studying social integration, gender equality and related subjects.

The event is open to everyone, offering an opportunity to learn more about the Roma community’s contribution to local culture while promoting equality, inclusion and peaceful coexistence.