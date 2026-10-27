



A family home in Pilar de la Horadada is being transformed into a spooky house of horrors this Halloween, raising money to support inclusive leisure activities for residents of Orihuela’s Residencia Oriol.

The charity event takes place on Saturday, 31 October, from 7pm to 10pm, at Avenida del Pino, 80, with admission costing just €1 per person.

Organised by a local family with the support of Orihuela Council’s Social Welfare Department, the attraction promises Halloween scares, sweets and entertainment while raising awareness of the importance of inclusion for people with disabilities.

Five members of Residencia Oriol’s Protocol School will play a starring role in the evening. Dressed in Halloween costumes, they will welcome visitors, distribute sweets and guide guests through the haunted house.

Their involvement will also provide an opportunity to practise the communication, social and customer service skills developed through their training programme.

Social Welfare Councillor Agustina Rodríguez praised the family’s generosity and highlighted the wider significance of the initiative.

“This goes far beyond a Halloween celebration. It is an opportunity for people with disabilities to participate actively, interact with residents and demonstrate their abilities in an atmosphere of fun and togetherness,” she said.

All money raised through admission will support Residencia Oriol’s inclusive leisure programmes, helping residents enjoy new experiences, develop social connections and participate more fully in community life.

With entry costing just €1, organisers hop