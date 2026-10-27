



Animal rescue charity ASOKA Orihuela is organising another charity dog walk on Sunday, 1 November, giving residents the opportunity to spend time with abandoned dogs while supporting responsible pet adoption.

The event will take place at the Orihuela Animal Protection Centre in San Bartolomé, where participants can walk one of the shelter’s dogs, helping the animals socialise while learning more about the charity’s work.

Three sessions are scheduled: 10am in Spanish, including a short presentation and dog walk; 10.45am in English, aimed at international residents; and 11.30am for dog walking only.

Participation costs a minimum donation of €5, with advance registration required at asokaorihuela@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, ASOKA is seeking local businesses to sponsor its 2027 charity calendar, offering advertising space at €35 for a quarter-page or €60 for a half-page.

Interested businesses should email their logos and proof of payment to calendarioasokaorihuela@gmail.com. Payment details are available on the charity’s website.

Both initiatives aim to raise funds, promote animal welfare and help abandoned dogs find loving homes.