



Torrevieja will bring together local charities, voluntary organisations and community groups for its fourth Associations Forum on Friday, 30 October, at the Palacio de la Música.

Organised by the Council’s Department for NGOs and Functional Diversity, the event will run from 9am to 1pm, providing an opportunity for local organisations to exchange ideas, share experiences and strengthen cooperation.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón will officially open the event at 9.30am, followed by a discussion involving representatives of Torrevieja’s voluntary sector, highlighting the contribution associations make to residents’ welfare and community life.

This year’s programme will focus particularly on the use of artificial intelligence and the importance of supporting those who care for others.

Following a coffee break, a session entitled “First Steps with AI: Caring for Yourself to Continue Caring for Others” will take place from 11am to noon.

Psychotherapist Yira Labrador will then lead a practical training workshop from noon until 1pm, when the event will conclude.

The council says the forum aims to recognise the essential work carried out by local associations, encourage greater collaboration and provide practical tools to help organisations respond to the needs of residents.

Registration is available through Torrevieja Council’s electronic administration portal, using the general application procedure.

The event is open to those interested in supporting and strengthening Torrevieja’s community and voluntary sector.