



Orihuela’s Socialist opposition has accused Mayor Pepe Vegara’s PP-Vox government of making grand announcements while failing to deliver promised improvements, highlighting the stalled €860,000 expansion of the Early Intervention Centre (CAT).

Announced in October 2025, the project included purchasing two neighbouring properties for €160,000 and investing a further €700,000 in new treatment rooms and a therapeutic courtyard.

However, a year later, the PSOE claims there is no sign of construction work or a clear timetable. Socialist councillor Juan Miguel López revealed that the council’s Heritage Department had confirmed it held no open administrative file relating to the scheme, although this does not rule out action by other departments.

The centre supports more than 250 children annually, providing approximately 11,000 treatment sessions.

López also questioned progress on the previously announced health and social care complex at the former asylum, accusing the administration of prioritising publicity over delivery.

“Families do not need more announcements. They need suitable facilities, decisions and deadlines,” he said.

The PSOE is demanding a full explanation of the CAT project’s status and a firm timetable for completion, arguing that Orihuela residents deserve completed projects rather than repeated promises.