



Alba Egea Moya, Laura María Cases Martínez and Yanira Berge Martínez have been selected as the three finalists who will make up Torrevieja’s Salt Queen Court (Corte Salinera) for 2026/2027.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón and Festivals Councillor Rosario Martínez announced the jury’s decision on Monday, 26 October, following a selection process involving six candidates.

The three young women will now compete for the prestigious title of Queen of Salt (Reina de la Sal), with the winner announced during the traditional coronation gala at Torrevieja’s Municipal Theatre on Saturday, 14 November. The two remaining finalists will become Ladies of Honour.

The selection followed a weekend gathering attended by the six candidates, the current Salt Court and members of the jury. Personal interviews and group activities allowed the judges to assess the candidates before reaching their decision.

The ceremony will also mark the farewell of reigning Salt Queen Daniela Gómez Navarro and her Ladies of Honour, Miriam Córdoba Prades and Sara Toribio Sánchez.

Councillor Martínez explained that the identities of the three unsuccessful applicants would remain confidential to encourage them to participate again in future years. The jury members will be officially revealed during the coronation ceremony.

Meet the Three Finalists

Alba Egea Moya, 26, was born in Torrevieja and holds a degree in Gastronomy and Culinary Arts from the University of Alicante. She enjoys traditional crafts and singing, participating in the Salt Crafts School and the Municipal Choral School’s Sinfonía Choir. She is also actively involved in the city’s cultural traditions, including the International Habaneras and Polyphony Competition, Holy Week and Carnival.

Laura María Cases Martínez, 22, is also a Torrevieja native and graduated in Early Childhood Education from the University of Alicante. Passionate about the sea and working with children, she regularly participates in local celebrations, including Holy Week, Carnival, the Three Kings Parade and municipal choral activities.

Yanira Berge Martínez, 19, was born in Torrevieja and is currently studying Law at the University of Alicante. Her interests include languages, music and helping others. She takes an active role in traditional celebrations such as Holy Week, the May Fair, the Sacred Heart festivities and events honouring the Virgen del Carmen.

The annual Salt Queen coronation is one of Torrevieja’s most cherished traditions, celebrating the city’s cultural identity and historic connection with the salt industry.

The identity of the new Reina de la Sal will remain a closely guarded secret until the coronation gala on 14 November.