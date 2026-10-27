



Children with disabilities in Orihuela are being offered a unique opportunity to benefit from horse-assisted therapy through a new initiative involving rescued horses.

Launched by Orihuela Council’s Family Department, the programme will provide 12 weekly therapy sessions for children aged six to 12, combining professional therapeutic support with hands-on interaction, care and riding activities involving rescued horses.

The initiative forms part of the council’s expanding Elefantes de Papel (Paper Elephants) programme, which promotes inclusion, personal development and wellbeing among children with disabilities and their families.

Family Councillor María Carmen Portugal said the project represented another important step in broadening the support available to local families.

“We are continuing to expand the Elefantes de Papel programme, responding to the needs and concerns of families with members who have disabilities,” she explained.

Therapy with a Difference

The sessions will take place at the Centauro Quirón Foundation in Murcia, with places available for up to seven children. Activities will be held on Saturdays between 31 October and 23 January.

Under the supervision of specialist professionals, participants will receive individually adapted support designed to improve physical coordination, balance, sensory regulation, emotional wellbeing, independence and social skills.

Foundation president Pedro Ferrer explained that the programme combines elements of conventional therapies, including psychology, speech therapy, occupational therapy and physiotherapy, within an equestrian environment.

“Sessions are divided into two parts,” he said. “The first involves interacting with the horses and their surroundings on the ground, while the second allows children to experience the benefits of horse riding.”

He emphasised that every activity would be carried out with full consideration for both the children and the animals.

Rescued Horses Play a Special Role

What makes the initiative particularly distinctive is that every horse at the Centauro Quirón Foundation has been rescued.

Rather than simply receiving therapy, children will also help care for the horses, creating a mutually beneficial relationship built on trust, compassion and responsibility.

“Our approach is based on two-way assistance,” Ferrer explained. “The horses help our riders, while the children move beyond the traditional role of patients and become helpers to the horses.”

The non-profit foundation specialises in animal-assisted interventions, combining rehabilitation and personal development programmes with the rescue and care of vulnerable animals.

Its approach uses the human-animal bond to encourage learning, confidence, independence and emotional development.

How to Apply

Families interested in participating can request information and apply by emailing familia@orihuela.es.

Applications should include the child’s name, age, disability and any specific support requirements, allowing organisers to assess suitability and tailor sessions to individual needs.

Parents must commit to attending all 12 sessions. Places may be reassigned to families on the waiting list if participants miss sessions without a justified reason.

Expanding Opportunities for Inclusion

The horse-assisted therapy initiative marks another milestone for Orihuela’s Elefantes de Papel programme.

Originally launched with easy-read activities and board games, the scheme has steadily expanded to include adapted cinema screenings, educational visits to the Vega Baja Interactive Science Museum (MUDIC) and other inclusive experiences.

Its latest programme also includes Cuerpo, Sentidos e Inclusión (Body, Senses and Inclusion), focusing on movement, sensory stimulation and family participation in accessible environments.

The Elefantes de Papel initiative has previously been recognised as an example of good practice by the European Network of Family-Friendly Municipalities.

With the addition of rescued horses, Orihuela Council hopes to offer children with disabilities another opportunity to develop confidence, independence and essential life skills while building a special bond with animals that have themselves been given a second chance.