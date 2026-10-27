1,460 DAYS OF COMPLAINTS — THEN FOUR MORE YEARS OF THE SAME?





ORIHUELA, WAKE UP AND SMELL THE ROSES!

Four years. That is 1,460 days of complaints, frustration, broken expectations and residents asking why their streets, services and public spaces are not receiving the attention they deserve.

And it is no longer just Orihuela Costa making those complaints. Residents across the pedanías are increasingly raising concerns about the state of their areas, insufficient investment and the lack of visible action.

Different communities. Different problems. One recurring question: where is the money going, and where are the results?

Yet Spanish municipal politics has a familiar cycle. For nearly four years, residents complain about what is wrong. They criticise the potholes, neglected pavements, rubbish, deteriorating infrastructure and facilities that never seem to materialise. They question decisions, challenge councillors and demand answers.

Then election day arrives, traditionally on the fourth Sunday in May.

And what happens?

Some voters appear to develop a remarkable case of political amnesia. The complaints fade, the promises return, the familiar party names appear on the ballot, and the very political establishment criticised for four years gets another opportunity to govern.

Monday morning arrives. Reality returns. The same complaints begin again.

Welcome to the four-year merry-go-round.

If residents are unhappy with the results, they have every right to vote for change. Equally, they have every right to return the same representatives to office. But democracy means accepting responsibility for that decision and examining the consequences rather than pretending that election day exists in isolation from the previous 1,460 days.

A ballot is not a loyalty card. A political party does not acquire permanent ownership of your vote simply because you supported it last time.

YOUR VOTE IS YOUR LEVERAGE. USE IT WISELY.

And while residents debate promises, another question demands serious scrutiny: the future of Orihuela Costa’s public assets.

If publicly owned coastal land or other municipal assets are sold to finance projects, residents deserve to know precisely what is being sold, why it is being sold, what the proceeds will fund and whether the decision offers lasting value to the community.

Selling assets to finance projects that residents believe should already have been delivered raises legitimate questions about priorities and long-term planning. If the sales reduce the municipality’s future options without producing a clear and lasting public benefit, residents are entitled to challenge that approach.

Asset sales are not automatically wrong. But selling a public asset is a one-off transaction; losing its future use can be permanent. The accounts, the valuations and the intended benefits must be transparent.

And what about the facilities Orihuela Costa actually needs?

Do residents really need another grand announcement about a private hospital, when the immediate priority many people identify is a second public medical centre to serve a growing population?

A private hospital and a public medical centre are not interchangeable. A private facility operates under different arrangements and does not automatically resolve gaps in publicly provided primary healthcare. Residents need clarity about what is proposed, who will pay, who will have access and what public services will actually be delivered.

The same applies to a cultural centre designed around the needs of Orihuela Costa: a proper place for community activities, meetings, performances, learning and cultural events. These are not extravagant demands. They are reasonable questions about what kind of community we want to build.

The coast needs practical investment, not just attractive announcements. The pedanías deserve the same serious attention. And the entire municipality needs a transparent explanation of how spending decisions are made.

So here is the challenge to every resident, regardless of political allegiance.

Stop judging politicians solely by what they promise in the final months before an election. Look at their record. Ask for the figures. Check what was completed, what was delayed and what remains on paper. Demand explanations for decisions involving public land and money.

Then remember those answers when you vote.

Because the real scandal is not simply that residents complain for four years. It is the possibility that we become so accustomed to the cycle that we stop expecting anything different.

1,460 DAYS OF COMPLAINTS SHOULD LEAD TO ACCOUNTABILITY, NOT ANOTHER 1,460 DAYS OF THE SAME.

Orihuela Costa and the pedanías deserve more than promises recycled every four years. They deserve informed residents, transparent decisions, responsible spending and results that can be seen in everyday life.

Wake up and smell the roses, Orihuela.

Election day is not the end of the conversation. It is the moment when the public decides who should answer for the previous four years.

PETER HOUGHTON — SAYING IT AS IT IS