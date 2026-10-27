



A 21-year-old man has been arrested in Dolores on suspicion of attempting to murder two people by deliberately driving his car into them following an argument.

The Guardia Civil believes the suspect intentionally targeted the two victims, aged 20 and 29, in an apparent act of revenge following a dispute.

The incident occurred in the early hours of 13 September in a street in the centre of Dolores. Emergency services were alerted after two people were struck by a vehicle.

Following the collision, the car mounted the kerb and crashed into the façade of a house, causing property damage. The driver then fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle nearby.

Car Deliberately Driven at Victims

Investigators established that the vehicle had been travelling at a speed dangerously inappropriate for the road conditions. They also discovered evidence suggesting the driver had deliberately turned towards the two victims before running them over.

During an investigation codenamed Operation Obtritio, officers from the Guardia Civil’s Dolores investigation unit located the abandoned vehicle and examined the damage.

Combined with other evidence gathered during the inquiry, this allowed investigators to reconstruct the events leading up to the incident.

According to police, an argument had taken place between the suspect and the two victims shortly before the attack.

The driver allegedly responded by driving dangerously, making a sudden change of direction and steering directly towards the two people before striking them with his vehicle.

Two Attempted Murder Charges

After gathering sufficient evidence and identifying the suspected driver, Guardia Civil officers arrested the 21-year-old man in Dolores.

He is being investigated for two counts of attempted murder and one offence of reckless driving showing blatant disregard for the lives of others.

The suspect appeared before the investigating section of the Orihuela Court of First Instance, which ordered his release pending further legal proceedings.

Both victims received medical treatment following the incident and are now recovering from their injuries at home. Police have confirmed that neither is in life-threatening danger.

The Guardia Civil announced the arrest on Monday, 26 October, following the investigation into the September incident.